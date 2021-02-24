New whip alert! Counting On couple Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth purchased a fixer-upper RV and brought their kids along for the ride.

The proud parents of Gideon, 3, and Evelyn Mae, 6 months, pulled up to their “giant” Dutch Star mobile in a new YouTube video she shared on Wednesday, February 24. “Are you excited?” Joy-Anna asked Gideon when they arrived at the pick-up spot. “Yeah!” he sweetly told her while examining their new motorhome.

The RV came equipped with a TV, plenty of storage space, a small kitchen and dining room, a washer and dryer, a bedroom and shower to rinse off in.

Joy-Anna told fans the RV is a work in progress, but they are hopeful to take it on some family trips this year. “We’re brainstorming on what we’re going to do to the RV,” she said at the end of the YouTube video. “If we’re going to completely remodel it, or just do a few cosmetics, but we will keep y’all up to date.”

Prior to purchasing their current house, Joy-Anna and Austin had been living in an RV camper. “I think it’s pretty cool,” she shared about it in August 2019. “It’s a 32-foot long camper. It has three slide-outs. It fits our family great. We’ve been living in it for nine months to a year, and I love it. It’s hard sometimes because you don’t have the bigger kitchen or space, but it works great. Perfect space for us.”

By November 2019, the TV pair was adjusting to their new digs. “WE BOUGHT A HOUSE,” Joy captioned her first post about their home, revealing they were looking forward to the change. “And YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for a while! After a year and a half of camper living, we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization!”

Austin and Joy had a lot to celebrate when moving into the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom property. “It’s a very open floor plan!” she added. “We are just fixing up the basics … flooring, trim, new countertops [and] fresh paint! I think I want to go for the Scandinavian/boho/minimalist style, all brought together.”

Now, they have another reason to enjoy a family road trip!

