Always changing! Counting On fans have watched Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) experiment with her style over the years. She was first introduced to TLC fans while wearing modest outfits that fully covered her body, though the mother of two has come into her own and changed her taste in fashion over the years.

In the early years of the Duggar family’s fame, the girls were known for rocking long skirts, long hair, plaid dresses and ensembles with clunky collars. In 2013, matriarch Michelle Duggar — who shares 19 kids with husband Jim Bob Duggar — explained the reasoning behind their modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” the former 19 Kids and Counting told TLC Q&A at the time. “I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

Some of the strict rules Michelle and Jim Bob raised their children with include only wearing modest swimwear, not allowing siblings of the opposite sex to be alone together, dating with chaperones and only being able to give side hugs.

Joy-Anna previously broke her family’s strict rules of only being able to give side hugs when she became engaged to now-husband Austin Forsyth. “We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” Austin said of the hug, which was captured on an episode of Counting On. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

In addition to giving Austin a hug, Joy-Anna has strayed from some of the family’s strict rules by adopting pants into her wardrobe and showing skin in less modest outfits. However, she is not the only Duggar girl to switch up her style. Her older sisters Jill, Jinger and Jessa Duggar have also all experimented with the ways they dress.

Keep scrolling to see how Joy-Anna’s style has evolved over the years.