Growing family! Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) revealed the due date for baby No. 3 with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

While sharing the news of her pregnancy in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, September October 5, Joy-Anna, 24, calculated that the baby’s due date is Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Earlier in the video, Joy-Anna expressed her hopes to have more children as the couple vacationed in Alaska. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” she said before seeing the positive pregnancy test. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”

When it was time for the former reality star to see the test results, her jaw dropped in surprise and she began happily crying.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/YouTube

In addition to the video, the Counting On alum announced her pregnancy via Instagram on the same day. “Baby #3 is on the way!” she wrote alongside photos of the couple posing with a sonogram, as well as a family shot that featured Joy-Anna, Austin, 28, and their kids Gideon, 4, and Evelyn, 2.

Shortly after Joy-Anna shared the news, several of her family members rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple. “Stunning photos! So happy for y’all!” Jessa Duggar wrote. Amy Duggar added, “Congratulations!!”

After tying the knot in May 2017, Joy-Anna and Austin announced their first pregnancy in August 2017. “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” the former reality star told People at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

“I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” added Austin. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

Then in 2019, the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage more than halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy.

Eight months after the miscarriage, Joy-Anna revealed that she was pregnant again. “Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote via Instagram in March 2020. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”