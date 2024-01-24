Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, sold their Arkansas RV property for $165,000, In Touch can confirm.

The couple sold the property in November 2023, which is just 15 months after they purchased the 11-acre lot in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in August 2022 for $159,500.

Joy-Anna, 26, and Austin, 30, originally bought the property with the hope of turning it into an RV park. However, the plans were shut down when Austin and his developer spoke at a town meeting in January 2023.

They requested to change the area zoned for agriculture in order to comply with zoning for an RV park, according to KNWA. After Austin explained that his plan would ensure a “great experience for campers and the community of Elkins,” the planning commission denied the rezoning request after members of the public weighed in on the matter.

According to the outlet, some of the residents argued that an RV park shouldn’t go in the lot because it’s “in the middle of a small city” and “is next to a big school.”

Joy-Anna and Austin’s goal for the property made sense for the pair, as they bought their own motorhome in August 2021 and regularly document their camping trips on social media.

The former reality star even revealed their plans to renovate their camper in August 2021. “HERE is the project we’ve been working on! Our RV remodel … We bought this 2001 Freightliner Fleetwood, Bounder, Class A, Motorhome a few months back and we’re finally starting on the renovation!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids. Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road! What are some must have updates that we should add to our RV?!”

The sale was revealed just one day after Joy-Anna’s sister Jinger Duggar teased that the mother of three might be moving to Los Angeles.

Jinger, 30, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a vlog called, “When will Joy move to California” on their YouTube channel on Tuesday, January 23, in which Joy-Anna, Austin and their kids reunited with Jinger and Jeremy. In the clip, the family members enjoyed a day of shopping at The Grove mall in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Not only did Jinger share a glimpse into their time together in the video, but Joy-Anna also posted photos from her family’s cross-country trip from Arkansas to Los Angeles. One photo captured Jeremy, 36, holding his daughter Evangeline in his arms. However, her face was covered with a heart emoji to fulfill Jinger and Jeremy’s wishes that their daughters stay out of the spotlight.

“So good to be together again!” Joy-Anna captioned a selfie that showed her and Jinger enjoying a hot drink together on January 15.

Jinger made sure fans knew the feeling was mutual when she reposted the photo on her own Instagram. “Had the best time with you!” she wrote alongside a yellow emoji.