Joy-Anna Duggar decided to forgo a trip to the salon and gave daughter Evelyn a haircut at home. However, some fans were critical of her methods in trimming off the little girl’s long curly locks and let the former 19 Kids and Counting star know.

“Do I regret it? Cutting Evy’s hair at home,” Joy-Anna, 26, wrote next to a Sunday, January 14, Instagram video showing the before and after looks after using a pair of kitchen scissors to take her 3-year-old daughter’s waist-length tresses and turn them into a shoulder-length bob.

“She’s got beautiful curly hair and really it needs looking after by someone that actually knows how to cut curly hair. You will just cut the curls out,” one follower wrote in the comments, while another gave the advice, “Cut under your fingers not on top,” to which another person replied, “also have her look down when you cut the back to make sure there’s no stragglers underneath.”

“Cut with shears so she doesn’t get split ends,” one user told Joy-Anna, with another adding, “Get some scissors for hair.”

The video showed Evy smiling throughout the haircut process and proudly displaying her new ‘do while wearing a floral dress and twirling around while her new short locks bounced slightly.

“Aww, she’s so proud of her new hair!” one fan pointed out, while another added, “She is a wee cutie and seems to love it. So, if I was you, I wouldn’t be regretting it.” One follower told Joy, “You can’t regret it when they love it so much!! She’s adorable and that cut has her name all over it!”

The Counting On alum’s husband, Austin Forsyth, was seen in the video coming over several times to inspect the haircut process. After Evy got her new short hair, she was seen adorably climbing onto his lap with her new look.

Joy-Anna and Austin, 30, married on May 26, 2017, after a two-month engagement. The pair announced their courtship in November 2016.

Since then, the couple has welcomed three children. Son Gideon was born in February 2018, Evy came along in August 2020 and son Gunner was born in May 2023. He was seen sitting in his high chair in the background of several shots in the haircut video.

Unlike her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Joy and Austin will seemingly not be having a huge family, as he revealed in September 2023 that the couple had rejected the fundamentalist teachings they grew up with and had been removing themselves from Jim Bob and Michelle’s church, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), founded by Bill Gothard.

“Once we got married, we started distancing ourselves from [IBLP] functions,” Austin said during a Q&A video with his wife, adding that they were “never” part of the sect “as a couple.”

Joy stated that they followed “Jesus alone,” with Austin adding, “We don’t follow a man,” in reference to Bill.