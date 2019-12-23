They may not have become sisters-in-law, but that doesn’t mean Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Marjorie Jackson, her brother’s ex-girlfriend, can’t still be friends. After the former Counting On star showed off her new hair transformation on Instagram, Josiah Duggar‘s former lady was one of the first to let her know how stunning she looked. On Saturday, December 21, the two conservative cuties bonded over the new ‘do on Instagram.

“Enjoying my new cut!” Jill, 28, captioned an album of photos showing off her short hair. In the comments, plenty of friends and family had praise to share with the mom of two, and Marjorie, 21, was just as complimentary as the rest. When she saw the TLC star’s new locks, she left a string of heart eye emojis as a response. “Thanks, friend!” Jill wrote back. “I’m loving it!”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The compliment is extra special from Marjorie. Though the two women have stayed close over the years — Jill even kept a picture of her up on her Instagram page — some fans think the chop marks a different kind of transformation from the Duggar daughter. In their book Growing Up Duggar, Jill and her sisters revealed that they keep their hair long for biblical reasons. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also cautioned them about cutting their hair too short. Amid rumors that the mom of two and her parents are in a feud, the chop has some fans thinking that Jill is becoming less conservative than her family.

If that’s the case, Marjorie might be the perfect person to reconnect with. In the years since she and Josiah, 23, called off their courtship, she totally changed her style. Instead of sticking to long dresses and skirts, she’s been seen rocking shorts and tanks and jeans and heels. She’s also gone through a major hair transformation herself, dying her brunette hair blonde. And if that’s not enough, she even headed off to college to study graphic design, and she put what she learned to use when she wrote and illustrated two books. If Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, really are pulling away from their family (and writing a book of their own), it sounds like they’ve got a good friend on their side.