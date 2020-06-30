Going stronger than ever! Josiah Duggar shared a heartfelt message dedicated to his wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), while celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30. The Counting On star posted beautiful photos of them kissing and laughing in front of a gorgeous scenic view alongside his caption.

“Two years ago, today, I had the privilege of marrying the love of my life! It seems like yesterday, that the most beautiful girl in the whole world was walking down the aisle to begin our lifelong journey together,” the 23-year-old began.

The TLC alum reflected on their love story and the time he realized she was the woman for him. “It was that, ‘you know, when you know,’ moment. I instantly knew, somehow, someday, you would be my wife,” he sweetly wrote.

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

As fans may recall, Lauren appeared on 19 Kids and Counting way back in 2010 and was Josiah’s friend for years before he asked her to start a courtship.

Josiah said his blushing bride “changed [his] life forever and for the better,” praising her for bringing so much “joy and fun” to his world. “Thank you for always encouraging me to dream bigger, inspiring me to [draw] closer to Christ, and I love coming home from work to my two favorite girls!”

The happy couple welcomed a healthy daughter, Bella Milagro, on November 8, just a little over one year after suffering a devastating miscarriage. Lauren and Josiah previously revealed they lost their firstborn, Asa, in October 2018, and they were very transparent about how painful that experience was for them.

“It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married,” she said in a video at the time. “And all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.”

Courtesy of Josiah and Lauren Duggar/Instagram

Lauren and Josiah tied the knot in front of friends and family on June 30, 2018, and their loved ones helped them stay strong in the wake of that hardship.

Earlier this month, the proud mama posted a sweet update about their adorable baby girl on their shared Instagram page. “You’re such a wonderful and loving father [Josiah]! Bella can only babble a few words, and I think it’s the sweetest thing that she just started saying da-da just in time for Father’s Day,” she gushed.

They’re loving married life!