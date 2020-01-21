So cute! Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Duggar‘s daughter, Bella, is already speaking. Er, making sounds, that is. The Counting On stars took to their joint Instagram account on Monday, January 20, to share a sweet video of their 2-month-old babbling away.

“Hey. Hello. Ya happy?” the proud dad asked in the clip captioned, “She’s quite the little talker!” He then repeated, “Are you happy?” It’s safe to say she is!

The couple welcomed their baby girl on November 8, just over one year after suffering a devastating miscarriage. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the duo shared at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro, all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name, which means ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Watch the video above to see all of the sweetness for yourself. P.S. Keep the Insta Stories coming, you two.

