Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) are officially nextdoor neighbors to his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, after custom-building a $300,000 home on the large family’s Arkansas compound.

Josiah, 27, and his wife, 24, built a 2,556-square-foot Tontitown, Arkansas property in 2023, which features three bedrooms, a large porch and hardwood flooring throughout, according to The U.S. Sun. The home is reportedly worth $353,300 and sits directly next to the Duggar family home.

The new residence is perfect for the couple and their growing family as they are seemingly pregnant with baby No. 3 after secretly welcoming baby No. 2 in 2022.

The couple — who announced their courtship in January 2018 and later tied the knot that June — prefer to stay out of the spotlight, leaving no hints as their joint Instagram has been wiped clean of any photos.

Rumors that Lauren had become pregnant with baby No. 2 following the birth of her daughter, Bella Milagro, in 2019 ignited after eagle-eyed fans in November 2022 caught a glimpse of Lauren holding an infant in a still snapshot from brother-in-law Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar’s YouTube video documenting the annual Duggar family fall festival.

These suspicions were later confirmed in James Duggar’s Christmas vlog that December, as “Bella and Daisy” could be seen beside Josiah’s and Lauren’s names for a gift exchange. So, it seemed the former reality TV stars secretly welcomed their second daughter, Daisy, at some point earlier that year.

Lauren and Josiah are seemingly pregnant again with baby No. 3, as video footage captured by Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) showed a very pregnant Lauren joining the Duggar ladies for a girls’ day in March 2023.

In one clip, Lauren can be seen in the family’s favorite jewelry store wearing a white sweater and loose-fitted tan pants as her baby bump is on full display. Another scene from the family gathering shows a handful of Duggar siblings hanging out in Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth‘s living room. Once again, Lauren was spotted with her growing bump, this time in a tight blue dress and ivory cardigan.

Around the same time, fans discovered an alleged baby registry on Amazon with Lauren’s name and address in Rogers, Arkansas, as Cafe Mom reported. The registry, which no longer appears on the site, allegedly included a due date of May 3, 2023, and seemed to have items listed for a baby boy. However, the registry was never verified.