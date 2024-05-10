Stephen Baldwin Celebrates Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and husband Justin Bieber announced that they were expecting their first child, and Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, couldn’t be more thrilled with the news.

Stephen, 57, shared a shot from the clip of the couple’s announcement from Hailey’s Instagram on Thursday, May 9. He added the Bible verse 1 John 4:16 which read, “God is love. Whoever lives in love, lives in God, and God in them.” The dad of two also captioned the post, “Love you guys, blessed beyond words, praise God, let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, posted a vintage-style video on Instagram that featured Hailey in a form-fitting lace dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She held a small bouquet of wildflowers as she and Justin renewed their vows. Pictures included along with the video showed Justin snapping photos of Hailey as she posed, cradling her stomach.

Stephen’s excitement about the new addition comes less than three months after he sparked concern for Hailey and Justin’s relationship in February. The Usual Suspects star reshared an Instagram post from religious figure Victor Marx on February 27 asking for “prayers” for the couple.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Victor wrote over a video of Justin singing a cover of Martin Smith’s “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.”

Victor added in the caption, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well.”

Gotham / Getty Images

Stephen’s repost whipped fans into a frenzy and reignited concerns about the couple’s marriage. Several TikTok videos with blind items that seemingly alluded to Hailey having an affair while married to Justin began making the rounds.

One blind item that caught fans’ attention was from the website Crazy Days and Nights. The site claimed Hailey had been hooking up with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild behind Justin’s back. The account added that Hailey had allegedly ended the extramarital affair and was “fully committed to her relationship once again.”

On March 5, Hailey took a moment to address the rumors via her Instagram Story.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion,” Hailey wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they’re always false, xx sorry to spoil it.”