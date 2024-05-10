Battered by sexual assault allegations (that he has since denied), British actor-comic Russell Brand said he’s “taking the plunge” and “getting baptized.”

The 48-year-old Rock of Ages star, who hasn’t been charged, noted baptism is “an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn.”

It has since been confirmed that Bear Grylls, known for the TV series Man vs. Wild, took part in Russell’s baptism ceremony.

In a statement to The Daily Mail, Bear said, “Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal, but it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above. Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share more with his followers about how his first week has been since being baptized.

“Week 1 as a Christian has been amazing,” Russell said in a video. “The ceremony itself was incredible. I want to thank Bear Grylls and my mate Joe, the two men that stood either side of me and flanked me for the baptism itself. It was pretty incredible. There was a ceremony prior, some hymns — those of you who have been baptized know about it. I did the baptism in the River Thames and in my home, so it was a very, very intimate experience.”

The actor then explained that his friend Joe “injured his foot” during the ceremony and had to be taken to the hospital immediately after, what Russell called “the necessary Christian life of helping people.”

Since his baptism, Russell said, “There has been a different connection. Like, do you see what an amazing gift this is?”

He added, “The Christianity that I’m learning about that is fascinating me is not a precursor to psychiatry; it’s a precursor to quantum physics. … It’s a precursor to a way of understanding consciousness, a way of understanding reality very deeply.”

The comedian again celebrated his baptism by posting a photo to X on Wednesday, May 8, showing himself, Bear and his friend in a group hug in the River Thames. “Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit,” Russell captioned the post.

In September 2023, multiple women publicly accused the actor of sexual assault and sexual and emotional abuse.

Russell strongly refuted the allegations. “The relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual,” he said. “I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent.”