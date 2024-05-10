Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller claimed that her time in prison is the reason she uses a wheelchair.

“That’s why I’m in a wheelchair, because in prison I was punished and taken off all my medication, cold turkey,” Abby, 58, claimed during the Thursday, May 9, episode of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast.

Despite making the allegation, Abby did not reveal which medication she was taken off of while she was behind bars.

The former reality star also reflected on the scandal leading up to her time in prison during the interview. In 2015, Abby was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income she earned from Dance Moms, Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and other projects. The former reality star ultimately pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016. She was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison, as well as two years of supervision after her release.

While Abby admitted that she “did things wrong” and “made bad decisions” leading up to her arrest, the dance coach said the scandal was treated like a “witch hunt.” She added that the judge assigned to the case’s wife was a “super fan” of Dance Moms, which allegedly made him believe that she was rich.

“But I filed [for bankruptcy] before the show ever started,” Abby pointed out.

Abby has now been out of prison for six years, and is preparing to make her TV return with Abby Lee Dance With Me. The show will follow Abby coaching a new group of young dancers, while it will also document her travels throughout the United States to find the best talent.

“I can’t wait to share this incredible talent with the World!” she wrote via Instagram on April 30 while teasing the new show. “A great big hug goes out to all the wonderfully talented kids who were selected to participate in this show! I loved working with each and every one of you!”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Thirst Project

Abby previously explained that the new show is similar to Dance Moms, though said it has nothing to do with Lifetime. “It’s not like I’m going back. This is all new,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “It’s classic ‘Abby Lee Miller’ but there are little ones and their moms, and the talent is nuts.”

While Abby is clearly excited about the new show, a premiere date for Abby Lee’s Dance With Me has not yet been announced.