Taking care of business! Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eighth child, Josiah Duggar, works hard to support his growing family with his wife, Lauren Duggar (née Swanson). Keep scrolling to learn more about Josiah’s job and his life with Lauren.

What Is Josiah Duggar’s Job?

Like many of Jim Bob’s sons, Josiah, who turns 27 years old in August 2023, has gone into the family business of real estate. In 2016, Jim Bob revealed that Josiah was working on getting his real estate license. In a 2018 Duggar family blog post, Josiah explained how he and his siblings usually enter the family business.

“The way it kind of works for guys in my family who are trying to move up through the ladder, first of all, you start off doing the mowing and then may switching over to working on the properties my dad’s working on … and then maybe from there transitioning into the cars, and then slowly transitioning over into real estate,” he said.

On the family’s website, Josiah introduces himself as a “contractor, pilot, and a car dealer.”

“Lately, I have been very busy with building homes, but when off work, you’ll find me spending time with my beautiful girls, or off taking family trips!” his bio reads. “I love the opportunity to work together as a couple on projects, family time, any kind of sport, flying, and of course, a good joke!”

Are Josiah and Lauren Duggar Still Together?

As seen on the Duggar family’s TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, Josiah met Lauren when the Duggars and the Swansons became friends. In 2018, he surprised Lauren while she was out with some of the Duggar girls to ask her to start a courtship, and she said yes. The two announced their engagement in March 2018, and they officially tied the knot on June 30 of the same year.

How Many Kids Do Josiah and Lauren Duggar Have?

In May 2019, Josiah and Lauren announced they were expecting after they had previously suffered a miscarriage. Their baby girl, Bella Milagro Duggar, was born in November.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the new parents told Us Weekly at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Josiah and Lauren have led a private life in Rogers, Arkansas, since welcoming their daughter with no social media presence. However, many fans believe they welcomed a second daughter named Daisy in 2022, with Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey Duggar‘s November 2022 YouTube vlog capturing a shot of Lauren holding a newborn.

Then, in July 2023, rumors swirled that Lauren was pregnant again or had already given birth to baby No. 3 after she was spotted in a YouTube vlog shared by Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) looking very pregnant during a Duggar girls’ day. The couple has yet to officially confirm the births of their second and third children.