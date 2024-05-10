Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber fans were sent into a frenzy after his mom, Patti Mallette, made a confusing post about the pair’s baby news on Instagram. The grandma-to-be commented on Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin’s, social media message about the model’s pregnancy.

“Congratulations Grandpa!” Patti, 49, wrote. “WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” Fans immediately took notice of her “grandbabies” remark and wondered if this meant Hailey, 27, was pregnant with twins.

“No not twins lol I wish,” Patti clarified. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

Justin, 30, and Hailey announced their exciting news on Thursday, May, 9, with a video of their vow renewal ceremony, where Hailey’s baby bump was on display in a white dress. After the news broke, a rep confirmed that the Rhode founder is already over six months along in her pregnancy.

In the months leading up to the pregnancy reveal, fans were concerned about the state of Justin and Hailey’s marriage due to a post that Stephen, 57, shared on Instagram in February. He reposted a Reel to his Instagram Story that said, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

For the most part, Hailey has been keeping a low profile throughout her pregnancy. However, she and Justin did attend Coachella in April, but she covered up her growing bump with an oversized jacket and shirt. Her recent Instagram posts have also mostly been promotional or previously-taken pictures.

The duo has already reportedly picked out a name for their first baby, according to People. Since Justin and Hailey got married in 2018, the singer has been open about wanting to start a family, and previously admitted that he was just waiting for his wife to be ready.

“Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” Justin explained in December 2020. “I think she just is not ready yet. And I think that’s OK … I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Hailey has also always gushed about the possibility of having children and opened up about her fears for bringing a child into the world. “I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she admitted in 2022. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”