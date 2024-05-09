Property Brothers Net Worth: How Much Drew and Jonathan Make

The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, have built up piles of cash over the years. Ever since the duo made their debut on HGTV in 2011, fans have been drawn to their fun personalities and their penchant for flipping and selling houses. All of this has led fans to wonder about ​the Property Brothers’ combined net worth.

What Is ​the Property Brothers’ Net Worth?

While most people know Drew and Jonathan due to their home improvement franchise, the pair has built an impressive empire over the years. As of 2024, ​the Property Brothers have an estimated combined net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Do the ‘Property Brothers’ Make Money?

Before fans knew them from the handsome siblings on HGTV, both brothers pursued a career in acting. Drew snagged a minor role in the popular CW series Smallville, and Jonathan appeared on The X-Files. However, Jonathan and Drew rose to fame with their reality TV show, Property Brothers. Since then, they’ve had success with multiple ​spinoffs like Brother vs. Brother, Buying and Selling and Property Brothers at Home. Plus, they even ventured into the world of music with a musical side group called The Scott Brothers in 2015.

Jonathan and Drew also joined forces with their older brother, J.D. Scott, and formed Scott Brothers Entertainment. Fans might recognize J.D. from his appearances on Property Brothers: Forever Home, and he handled the behind-the-scenes coverage of Brother vs. Brother.

The siblings’ talent doesn’t stop once they step out from in front of the camera, either. They published their first book in 2016, Dream Home, and then followed that up with a memoir titled It Takes Two: Our Story in 2017. Drew and Jonathan also found success in the world of children’s books, and they authored two of those in 2018 and 2019 – Builder Brothers: Big Plans and Building Brothers: Better Together. On top of TV and books, the duo launched their own private collection with Kohl’s called Scott Living.

Are ​the ‘Property Brothers’ Married?

As of 2024, Drew is the only Property Brother who is currently married. He and wife Linda Phan first met in 2010 when they crossed paths during Toronto Fashion Week. Two years later, Linda moved into Drew’s home in Las Vegas. In December 2016, he popped the question and the couple walked down the aisle in Italy in 2018.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Jonathan was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2010. In August 2019, Jonathan met New Girl star Zooey Deschanel during James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and sparks flew. By September ​2019, they confirmed they were in a relationship, and Jonathan proposed to Zooey in August 2023.