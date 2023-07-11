While Josh Seiter is known for his reality TV romances with 90 Day Fiancé stars Karine Staehle and Yolanda Leak, the Bachelorette alum has allegedly been in an open relationship with a woman named Jennifer since 2019, his brother exclusively tells In Touch.

“He is not bisexual in the least and is 100% straight. In fact, he has a long-term girlfriend,” the social media influencer’s sibling tells In Touch of Josh, who announced his split from his partner David last month. “She lives in Chicago with him and she comes to all of our family gatherings. He last showed up with her just a few weeks ago at the same time he and David were supposedly engaged.”

The brother claims that Josh and Jennifer have been in a “semi open relationship” since January 2019 and live together with their calico cat in Wrigleyville, Illinois.

“She is aware of the relationships he has with other women but doesn’t protest because he makes money from it and gets exposure, so I guess they both benefit in a way,” he continues. “He makes a living off OnlyFans and she seems supportive of that. He told me she had issues with him dating Karine and Yolanda but she rarely speaks up because again he and she profit from it.”

Apart from his relationship with the 90 Day Fiancé alums, Josh also dated Love After Lockup stars Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos. The ABC alum revealed in May that he identified as pansexual and went public with his relationship with his partner, David, a fellow exotic dancer.

Courtesy of Josh Seiter/Instagram; Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

However, Josh’s brother claims that the OnlyFans entrepreneur is “not bisexual” and David was “just his buddy and workout partner.”

“He knows a lot of his followers and fans are gay men so I am led to believe this is all just to boost his OnlyFans. It’s not real,” Josh’s brother alleges. “He’s poaching from the LGBTQ community. He knew if he claimed to be bi then he could double his potential subscriber base. Everything he does is for money. He claims the subscribers on his site have gone from 400 to 2,000 since his announcement.”

In response to the allegations, Josh confirmed his relationship with Jennifer to In Touch, but refuted his brother’s claims about the timing. “I have only been with her since May of 2021 and it was an open relationship,” he told In Touch, also noting that he would describe himself as “75% straight and 25% other.” When asked if the claims made by his brother were true, Josh said, “A lot of what is being alleged is in fact true. Some is not. I cannot elaborate further at this time.”

Josh dated Yolanda following her run on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The pair got engaged in October 2020 before splitting up for good the following month. Josh and Karine began dating in November 2022 but broke up the next month following a fight that escalated after Josh liked one of his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram posts.