Josh Seiter has found his “forever person” with another fellow reality star, he tells In Touch exclusively about his new girlfriend, Love After Lockup alum Glorietta Besos. Their romance comes on the heels of Josh’s December 2022 split from 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle.

The Bachelorette vet from Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season explains that Glorietta DM’ed him about two months ago but “it took me a while to see it and reply. We spent about five to six weeks getting to know each other through phone calls and FaceTimes and I’ve never felt this comfortable with someone before, at least that I can recall,” he says.

After finally meeting in person when Glorietta flew to Chicago to visit Josh, he was thrilled with the outcome. “Our chemistry was even better in person and she’s hot. Like drop dead gorgeous. The day after dinner I decided to make it official and asked her to be my girlfriend. Of course, she said yes,” he gushed.

Josh has dated a long string of fellow reality stars including another former Love After Lockup alum, Lizzie Kommes. He was also involved with Yolanda Leak from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The pair even got engaged in October 2020 before splitting up for good the following month. Josh and Karine began dating in November 2022, but broke up the next month following a fight that escalated after Josh liked one of ex-girlfriend Lizzie’s Instagram posts.

As for Josh’s romance with Glorietta, he says, “I don’t want to jinx it because I know I’ve had a string of bad relationships, but I’m pretty confident I’ve found my forever person.”

“I’m sure people will say I’m just dating for clout because she’s been on television blah blah I really don’t care about the haters at this point. She knows the real me, she makes me happy and that’s all that matters,” he continues, adding, “I’m in a good place in my life right now and I know this relationship is built on a healthy foundation, unlike some of my past ones. So, I’m pretty optimistic.”

Glorietta is just as smitten. “I can most definitely confirm I am in a committed loving relationship with Josh Seiter,” she tells In Touch exclusively.

The California native appeared on season 2 of Love After Lockup after finding romance with inmate Alexander Bentley, whom she met via a cousin. The couple got engaged while he was still behind bars, but once he got out, their relationship began to fall apart. Catholic Glorietta had issues with Alexander converting to Islam while in prison and was concerned by his close friendship with an ex-girlfriend. The couple split after their season finished filming.