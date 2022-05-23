Working man. Josh Duggar was introduced to the world while starring on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting with his family. In addition to being on reality TV, he has had to work other jobs to make a living.

How Long Was Josh on Reality TV?

Josh, 34, made his reality TV debut alongside the other Duggars when 19 Kids & Counting premiered in 2008. The show’s final episode aired in May 2015 after it was canceled.

TLC took 19 Kids & Counting off the air after Josh made headlines for his molestation scandal. He was accused of inappropriately touching six underaged girls when he was a teenager, including his younger sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar.

Following the scandal, the family went on to star on the spin-off, Counting On, from December 2015 until September 2020. However, Josh did not appear on the show and kept a low-profile following the scandal.

Similar to 19 Kids & Counting, Counting On was canceled after Josh was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.

What Does Josh Duggar Do For a Living?

The eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children used to work as the former executive director of FRC Action, a conservative lobbying group. However, he was forced to resign in 2015 following his high-profile marital scandal. Josh made headlines when he was caught paying for Ashley Madison, a website that helps people find extramarital partners. He issued an apology to his wife, Anna Duggar, following the scandal.

Josh moved back in with his parents and attended “faith-based” rehabs before he began working as a car salesman in 2017.

Toby Canham/News Licensing/MEGA

What Is Josh Duggar’s Net Worth?

Josh is estimated to be worth $5,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth has drastically plummeted amid his legal issues, as he was previously worth $200,000.

What Did Josh Duggar Do?

The former reality star – who shares seven kids with wife Anna – is currently in jail after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He faces up to 20 years for each count.

Josh’s sentencing hearing was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was postponed to May 25.

As the sentencing quickly approaches, In Touch reported that Josh can “request” to be in an Arkansas prison to stay close to Anna, 34, and their children. “He can request a facility close to home or one that may address any medical issues,” former U.S. Attorney David Haas exclusively told In Touch. “However, the Court can only recommend the facility.”

The legal expert added that it’s ultimately up to the Federal Bureau of Prisons – also known as BOP – to decide where someone is incarcerated.

Additionally, Haas shared what Josh’s daily life may look like if he’s sentenced to time in prison. “It will depend on how he is classified by BOP. They will examine any risks he poses or those that are posed to him,” the attorney said. “Given the nature of the conviction, he will likely be in an area of a prison that is more secure.”