Josh Duggar will be banned from having conjugal visits with wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) if he is sentenced to any time in prison, In Touch can confirm.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons does not permit conjugal visits, which is private time that an inmate may spend with a spouse, according to their website.

An attorney for Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, has been in custody at Washington County Jail, where he remains in solitary confinement until his sentencing hearing is scheduled sometime in 2022. Josh will be later transferred to a federal prison.

On December 9, Josh was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The former car salesman now faces up to 40 years in prison, 20 per each count, and fines up to $500,000, $250,000 per count, in total.

“Anna’s leaning on her own family, her parents and siblings, more than ever now,” an insider told In Touch exclusively about how she is coping. “The Duggar name is like wearing a scarlet letter though town, it’s not a good thing. That’s why Anna is taking this time to pray and focus on her children.”

On November 16, Anna, 33, introduced the couple’s new addition to the world, revealing they named baby No. 7 Madyson after welcoming her in October 2021.

The South Florida native remained supportive of her husband of 13 years throughout his trial and was seen holding his hand on several occasions as they entered and exited the courthouse. Following his conviction, Josh was handcuffed and taken into custody.

“Anna is completely devastated. Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

Meanwhile, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have promised to look after their son’s loved ones amid the new circumstances.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” they wrote in a joint statement via their official family blog. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

