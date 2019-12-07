It’s happening! Jordyn Woods will, in fact, be taking a lie detector test to settle the rumors about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson once and for all. The model, 22, will undergo the polygraph examination on an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

How did we even get here, though, you might be wondering? It all started in the preview clip for the December 9 episode, in which Jada, 48, and her daughter, Willow Smith, take fan questions around the red table with Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The final fan question they tease is from a woman curious about whether or not Jordyn had ever strapped up to the machine after saying she would during her original Red Table episode.

The clip then flashed to Jordyn being fitted for the device, with someone asking, “Are you ready to do your polygraph?” The camera flashed to Jada, who then said, “Ooh! There it is,” presumably in response to one of the influencer’s answers.

Needless to say, it seems like this appearance on the Smith family show might even be more compelling than the last — which almost seems impossible. Jordyn appeared on the Facebook Watch series for the first time on March 1, where she told her side of the story about the epic cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy that rocked the world in February.

On the show, Jordy maintained that the affection received from the 28-year-old was warranted or requested and thus her response was non-romantic in nature. She did admit to kissing him but said it was with no “tongue” and was “without passion.”

A source revealed to In Touch at the time that Jordyn and Tristan met up at SHOREbar in Santa Monica on February 17. The father of two was there to celebrate a birthday with a group of friends — including former BFF Kylie Jenner‘s recent fling, rapper Drake — while Jordyn and her friends also partied at the club.

“Tristan and Jordyn were into each other, they were cuddling and holding hands. Tristan was rubbing her ass, they were definitely hooking up,” the source revealed. “It was surreal. We couldn’t believe it.”

Let’s see what Jordyn has to say this time around.