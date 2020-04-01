It’s no prank — Colleen Conrad really does love Jon Gosselin. On Wednesday, April 1, the TLC alum’s girlfriend took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. In the sweet tribute she shared, she posted a collage of photos of the couple and called herself “so blessed” to be with him.

“Happy birthday to my best friend!” Colleen wrote on the social media site. “I love you more every day! I feel so blessed that you came into my life! Looking forward to celebrating at home tonight! Stay safe at work today!”

Fans were quick to join in the celebration in the comments, but one response stood out more than most. Jon, 43, was touched by the sentiment, and he shared his own sweet message in return. “Thank you so much,” he wrote back. “Love you every day, and I appreciate you so much!!! We will get through this pandemic together!!! You stay safe as well!!! Day by day!!!”

Though the pair didn’t share how they plan on celebrating, we bet a nice, home-cooked meal is on the menu. In the past, the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star has proven that he’s quite the chef. In January 2020, his girlfriend gushed about a meal he made on Instagram, showing off a photo of him working the grill. “Jon is cooking tonight!” she captioned the shot. “Grilled bruschetta salmon with sautéed green beans!”

This time, it might be Colleen’s turn to take to the kitchen — or she might just swing by one of their favorite restaurants to pick up a special treat. The two regularly head out for fancy dinners together and special nights spent hitting the town. But while it’s clear these two are all in (and Jon’s taken his own opportunities to boast about his wonderful girlfriend in the past), wedding bells won’t be ringing any time soon.

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh,’” Jon told In Touch in October 2019 when the subject of marriage came up. “We’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” he continued. “We’re committed to each other.” For now, it seems like that’s more than enough.