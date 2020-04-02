Collin Gosselin Gushes Over How Dad Jon Is ‘Always There’ for Him in Sweet Birthday Message

Making him feel extra special! Collin Gosselin shared a thoughtful message about his father, Jon Gosselin, while celebrating the reality star’s 43rd birthday on April 1. The 15-year-old sweetly revealed how grateful he is for their relationship in a new Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday dad!!!! To the coolest most amazing dad, and the one who’s always there for me, the one who’s always had my back, thank you so much and have a great one!!!” he wrote, alongside two photos of them at home in Pennsylvania.

The reality star-turned-DJ’s longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, also took to social media with a statement of her own, calling Jon her “best friend.” She posted a montage of date night photos and wrote, “I love you more every day! I feel so blessed that you came into my life! Looking forward to celebrating at home tonight! Stay safe at work today!”

Not long after, he returned the love in a heartfelt response. “Thank you so much,” Jon replied. “Love you every day, and I appreciate you so much!!! We will get through this pandemic together!!! You stay safe as well!!! Day by day!!!”

Jon opted for a low-key shindig this year, sharing a photo that Colleen’s daughter captured of him with a chocolate cake. “Happy quarantined birthday,” she captioned her post on Instagram Stories, which he reposted on his own page.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

In September 2018, the former TLC star was awarded custody of his daughter Hannah, and he later won custody of Collin that December. Since then, they have formed an even stronger bond — something he’s very grateful for.

Jon previously dished about Hannah and Collin while sharing an update with In Touch exclusively. “I try to teach my kids about the world and they want to get jobs,” he revealed in November 2019, admitting they both make him so proud.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum has also been going strong with his leading lady, Colleen, for several years now. They started dating after his relationship with ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, ended, but they have actually known each other since they were kids.

Here’s to making the most of his B-day!