It’s a role he cherishes! Jon Gosselin celebrated being a proud “#GirlDad” by sharing a new photo with his daughter Hannah on Friday, January 31. The reality star-turned-DJ took to Instagram with the sweet snap, showing the 15-year-old embracing him while enjoying some quality time together at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania.

To no surprise, fans couldn’t get enough of their new portrait. “Love seeing this,” one wrote. “Father-daughter love!” a second added, while a third chimed in, “Truly happy for you.”

After seeing Jon, 42, and Hannah looking so blissful in the snap, several people addressed the ex-TV personality’s family drama and how they hope it will be resolved one day. “Sure wish your other 4 daughters would start to come around. Just because they haven’t yet doesn’t mean they won’t! Keep fighting for them,” another replied to his latest post.

Jon would love to have all the kids with him in the future, an insider previously told In Touch, while revealing that he’s been working on rebuilding a bond with them and giving them the space they need. “Right now he’s going to enjoy his life with the kids he has,” the source said, referencing his daughter Hannah and son Collin.

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Jon is patient, he knows that in time, the other kids will come around.”

The father of eight’s hashtag is also clearly a tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash on January 26. The Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant, were two of the nine people who sadly died that fateful morning. In the wake of his passing, ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared a moving story about the former MVP’s love for his daughters and her tribute inspired the viral #GirlDad trend on social media.

At the time of their conversation, the media personality was pregnant with a baby girl and she asked the athlete if he wanted a baby boy of his own down the line. “I would have five more girls if I could,” Kobe told her at the time. “I’m a girl dad.”