Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Keep the good times coming! Jon Gosselin has been cherishing every moment spent with his kids Hannah and Collin now that they live with him, and his top nine photos on Instagram show how much fun they have been having together. The former reality star’s highest ranking snaps include several with the 15-year-olds as well as his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

The top scorer was a portrait that Jon, 42, shared showing Collin and Hannah embracing. “FRESHMAN!!! 9th Grade Wow!!! I can’t believe it,” the snap is captioned. “Good luck to Hannah and Collin this year!!! Today is their first day of high school!!!! I hope all my kids have a wonderful year in high school this year and have great experiences!!!”

Jon’s festive photo of his brood rocking cozy pajamas on Xmas also made the cut. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!!!! Wishing you the best in 2020 from our family to you and your family,” he wrote alongside the heartwarming pic.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Another showed the TV personality-turned-DJ enjoying quality time with his kids and leading lady in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The squad was all smiles while ringing in the 4th of July.

And who can forget the time Jon posted a sentimental message to celebrate the sextuplets’ B-days? Of course, that sweet pic made the roster.

“Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah,” the TLC alum wrote at the time. “Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

A few photos from the beginning of the year also made the top nine too, including one from their 2019 NYE celebrations. Hannah and Collin were all smiles while hanging out with their dad and his girlfriend.

The photo Jon posted with Collin and Colleen from the Philly Auto Show was included, as well as the beaming snap from their fun-filled outing at Rehoboth Beach.

Lastly, the montage of pics from their family vacay in St. Croix and their Atlantic City dinner date with Colleen’s dad made the top nine.

Here’s to making more amazing memories in 2020!