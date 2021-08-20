These Photos of Kobe Bryant With His Wife and Kids Prove How Much He Loved His Family

Gone too soon. Kobe Bryant will always be remembered as an NBA legend and loving family man to his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their four daughters. Prior to his untimely passing, the superstar athlete retired from the league in 2016, and he was ready to embrace the next chapter of his life in which he had more time to spend with his brood. Fans were overcome with grief after hearing about the deaths of the former MVP and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Maria-Onore Bryant, due to a tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people in total.

The aircraft was reportedly headed to Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice at the iconic shooting guard’s Mamba Sports Academy on Sunday, January 26, when it crash-landed in Calabasas. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, are survived by his wife, and the couple’s other children Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

Back in 2018, Bryant proudly revealed that his second oldest daughter, Gianna, was following in his footsteps and hoping to be drafted into the WNBA in the future.

“Dude, man, I’m telling you — the best thing that happens is when we go out and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll be like, ‘Hey, you got to have a boy. You and V got to have a boy and have somebody carry on the tradition, the legacy,'” he said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “She’s like, ‘Oy, I got this. You don’t need a boy for that.’ I’m like, ‘That’s right. Yes, you do. You got this.'”

Bryant and his wife met in 1999 and later exchanged vows in front of friends and family members in April 2001. The dynamic duo’s first daughter, Natalia, was born in 2003. They had Gianna three years later in 2006. Vanessa gave birth to their third daughter, Bianka, in 2016 and the pair welcomed Capri in 2019.

In 2017, the baller revealed how blessed he felt to have a family full of girls. “My friends say, ‘It takes a real man to make a boy,'” he told ExtraTV at the time. “I’m like, ‘Dude, it takes a king to make a princess. Get in line.’ It’s pretty cool for me because it’s Daddy’s little princesses.”

