Former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin enjoyed a romantic date night with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, after shutting down haters being critical of their relationship.

“Dinner with my love @colleen.conrad122 at @rhythmandspiritsac look at this pork chop!!!” Jon wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 26, with a photo of his ladylove and his appetizing meal.

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Previously, the TLC alum slammed online trolls who took aim at his relationship with his life partner. “This is ‘OUR’ life like it or not but we ‘LOVE’ it and FYI I’ll post what I want when I want and if you comment and if you don’t like it, guess what — I will block and delete your ass [because] all in all IDGAF or IDGAFF — that’s for you all that don’t understand (I don’t give a flying f–k) — I love this woman and will [until] the end!!!” the former reality star captioned a photo with Colleen in a now-deleted Instagram rant on July 12.

Shortly after speaking his truth, Jon thought it would be best to turn off the comments and replaced the caption with a simple message. “This is ‘OUR’ life, love you all!!!” he wrote.

Before doing away with the comments section, Jon hit back at a troll who seemingly threw shade at his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, for giving up custody of their son Collin. “How does a mother just give away her child???” one user wrote, to which another fan replied, “Why don’t you just let him enjoy his Sunday without asking questions like that?” Chiming in, Jon added, “exactly, these people love 10 years ago, get a f–king life.”

In 2018, Jon was awarded custody of Collin, 16, after his mom sent him away to a facility for children with special needs in 2015. Jon released his son from the facility and has since denied Collin is “on any spectrum or [has] special needs.”

While Collin has sadly been estranged from his mother ever since, he built a great relationship with Jon’s girlfriend. The teen even posted a touching Mother’s Day tribute to Colleen, leaving out his biological mother.

Collin “really does consider her an unofficial stepmom,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. He “thinks the world” of her.

Despite what the haters may say, it doesn’t look like Jon will allow them to interfere with his life.