Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Mind your own business! Jon Gosselin slammed haters who criticized his relationship with girlfriend Colleen Conrad in a now-deleted Instagram rant on Sunday, July 12.

“This is ‘OUR’ life like it or not but we ‘LOVE’ it and FYI I’ll post what I want when I want and if you comment and if you don’t like it, guess what — I will block and delete your ass [because] all in all IDGAF or IDGAFF — that’s for you all that don’t understand (I don’t give a flying f–k) — I love this woman and will [until] the end!!!” the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star, 43, captioned a photo with his love.

Shortly after posting his rant, Jon decided to turn off his comments and replace his caption with a short yet strong message. “This is ‘OUR’ life, love you all!!!” he simply wrote.

That same day, the father of eight was criticized for posting a photo dining out with family and friends during the coronavirus pandemic. Although everyone looked happy in the picture, trolls were quick to comment on how they were not wearing masks.

“America, it’s time to wake up!!! Go out!!! Wear your ‘mask’ wash your hands like your mother always told you!!!” Jon wrote in response to the backlash in a now-deleted comment. “But if you comment bs on my IG I’m deleting you and honestly, I don’t give a flying F–K!!!! Really, I don’t!!! I’m over it and I’m gonna live free and alive.”

Before turning the comments off on his post with his family, the former reality star hit back at a troll who seemingly shaded his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, for giving up custody of their son Collin. “How does a mother just give away her child???” the user wrote, to which another fan replied, “Why don’t you just let him enjoy his Sunday without asking questions like that?” In agreement, Jon added, “exactly, these people love 10 years ago, get a f–king life.”

Jon was awarded custody of Collin, 16, in 2018 after Kate sent him away to a facility for children with special needs in 2015. Jon released his son from the facility and has denied Collin is “on any spectrum or [has] special needs.”

Since then, Collin has been estranged from his mother, but has built a strong relationship with Colleen. The teen “really does consider her an unofficial stepmom,” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. He “thinks the world” of her.

It looks like Jon will no longer stand for any shade from his haters.