From turntables to lab coats. Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin has a new career after retiring from life as a DJ. The 43-year-old now works in health care on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My job was to set up and teach providers, which are doctors, on how to use telemedicine,” he explained of his day-to-day tasks in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 19. The reality TV dad even developed a new procedure to “teach doctors who have been seeing patients for 30 years in person how to see patients online.”

He continued, “We see the undocumented and uninsured. We’re doing telemedicine and telephonic, and we’re using Ring Sensual for Zoom to see patients. So we’re not physically seeing patients right now.”

Jon also said his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, who works as a mental health nurse practitioner, has been “super busy” during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the devastating effects of lockdown, “People are calling her and scheduling appointments, and there [are] a lot,” Jon revealed. “There’s so much going on. It’s super stressful.”

It sounds like Jon is doing just fine since giving up his spot in the DJ booth. He started his career in music in 2015 and was securing 12 to 15 jobs per month at events held in Pennsylvania. Although DJing isn’t his main gig anymore, he is clearly still passionate about it. In January he joked he can still pack a venue while performing at a local bar.

Thankfully, Jon and Colleen have each other to lean on during this difficult time. The two live together with two of Jon’s children — Collin and Hannah, both 16 — who he’s had custody of since 2018. The rest of Jon’s kids — Joel, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and 19-year-old twins Mady and Cara — reside with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

Collin and Kate, 45, have a particularly fragmented relationship since she sent the teen to a facility for children with special needs in 2015. He was released in 2018 and Jon has denied Collin “is on any spectrum.”

Luckily, Collin has found a maternal figure in Jon’s girlfriend. He “really does consider her an unofficial stepmom,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Collin trusts Colleen,” they said. “He gets advice from her, and he looks up to her. … He loves her and he loves her kids, too, Jesse and Jordan.”

Although Jon may be retired from his days as a DJ, it looks like he is using his other skills for good use.