Embracing single life? Jon Gosselin partied it up at an outdoor music festival just one day after he sparked split rumors with longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Jon, 44, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 8, to document his day out at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The DJ seemed to enjoy the live music with family and friends. Colleen, however, was visibly missing from his posts.

The Drexel University alum sparked split rumors with the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum when she revealed her stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis on Saturday, August 7. She revealed she had undergone a single mastectomy on her right breast on July 14, followed by a DIEP Flap procedure on July 30.

“The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me. I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia,” Collen write via Instagram. “After my surgery I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1. I’m still waiting on the Oncotype number to see if I need chemo. If less than 25 I won’t.”

She went on to spread awareness to her followers about the importance of self-check breast exams and regular mammograms and thanked her loved ones for being there for her during her difficult health scare. “I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my 2 kids Jesse and Jordan and my sister Debbie,” Colleen added. “Even though My sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me. I have one last surgery in about 2 months but I feel good!!”

Since she did not include Jon while naming the people who were a part of her support system, fans immediately began to speculate that the couple had broken up.

The former reality TV star and Colleen started dating in 2014, five years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Jon previously revealed in 2019 that they were not interested in getting engaged or married.

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” Jon exclusively told In Touch at the time. “We’re committed to each other.”

