Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, have been the subject of split rumors ever since she opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis on August 7. The mom of two gave special thanks to the people who have helped her throughout the process, noticeably leaving out any mention of Jon. Did they break up? Take a look below to see why some fans are convinced they called it quits.

What Did Colleen Conrad Say in Her Life Update?

Colleen revealed she waited until the right moment to open up about her cancer battle, noting that she “debated even posting” about it in a transparent message shared on Instagram. She underwent a single mastectomy on her right breast on July 14 and later returned to the hospital for a DIEP Flap procedure on July 30.

“After my surgery, I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1,” Colleen continued. “I’m still waiting on the Oncotype number to see if I need chemo. If I’m less than 25, I won’t.”

Colleen thanked her loved ones for remaining by her side amid the scary ordeal and didn’t include Jon in her shoutout. “I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my [two] kids, Jesse and Jordan, and my sister, Debbie,” she went on. “Even though my sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me.”

In October, Colleen said she will have to undergo “one more surgery,” but assured her social media followers that she feels “good” ahead of the procedure.

Why Do Fans Think Colleen Conrad and Jon Gosselin Split?

After noticing that Colleen didn’t bring up Jon in her latest Instagram post, several fans had questions in the comments.

Another cryptic message she shared on August 5 seemed to fuel the breakup speculation, reading, “You find out who’s really there for you when you need them to be there the most.” Colleen captioned the post, “This says it all …”

Interestingly, Colleen and Jon still follow each other on the social media platform, and she has not taken down any of their couple photos shared in previous years.

However, her latest post about Jon was back in November 2020 to celebrate their six-year anniversary as a couple. “We’ve been through a lot together and every day I love you more and more,” Colleen gushed at the time. “I can’t imagine you not being in my life. I can’t wait to see what the coming years have in store for us!”

When Did Colleen Conrad and Jon Gosselin First Get Together?

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum and Colleen began dating in 2014, but they have known each other since they were kids. They used to live only three blocks apart and Colleen’s sister babysat him in the past. Jon and Colleen got serious five years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin was finalized in December 2009.

As for whether they considered getting married, the DJ previously hinted they were just fine being boyfriend and girlfriend. “We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” Jon exclusively told In Touch in October 2019. “We’re committed to each other.”

Jon and Colleen have not responded to In Touch’s request for comment regarding split rumors.