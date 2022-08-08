More than costars. John Travolta reacted to Grease costar Olivia Newton-John’s death in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Monday, August 8, after news broke that she died following her 30-year battle with breast cancer.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” the Hairspray actor’s caption read beside a photo of the entertainer at a young age. “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, revealed that the Hollywood star died via a statement posted on her Facebook account. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” the text continued.

The Hollywood icons developed a strong bond after filming the legendary 1978 musical that turned into a lifetime-long friendship. Decades after working together, the late British-Australian actress gushed over John’s “kindness” towards her when they first met.

“There was one scene in the movie where it was my close up and Rizzo pulls me forward in the bonfire scene and in the middle of my take, he stops it and came over and whispers in my ear and said, ‘I think you can do better,’” she told Closer in January 2020.

“That’s very generous. For an actor to do that with another actor. I wasn’t as experienced as him. That’s how he was with me. He was just very nurturing and sweet,” the “Hopelessly Devoted To You” singer continued.

Just one month prior, the stars reunited and dressed up in their iconic Rydell High outfits when they attended the Meet ‘n’ Grease sing-along event and John couldn’t help but gush over his Two of a Kind costar. “Olivia is a survivor and she’s smart and she’s got a lot of life in her,” he told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I think she looks at it from the glass half full, always, and that’s her beautiful, natural approach toward life and I think we all need to do that.”