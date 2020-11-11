She knows how to work the camera! John David and wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) treated fans to new photos of their 10-month-old daughter, Grace Duggar, and likely caused some baby fever on Wednesday, November 11.

Several of their followers showed love to the Counting On couple’s mini-me after seeing her precious new pics clad in a floral-patterned long sleeve, corduroy dress and white leggings. “We found a doll sitting next to a wall. #10monthsold #jaydeshoes,” John David, 30, and Abbie, 28, wrote in their shared Instagram caption.

Courtesy John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

Grace also had on a dainty pink headband, as well as some sparkling earrings for the photo shoot. She warmed hearts everywhere with her megawatt smile.

“Oh, my goodness. What a doll baby she is indeed!!!” Jill Dillard (née Duggar) sounded off. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) had heart-eyes after seeing her niece while Duggar pal Carlin Bates sweetly remarked, “I can’t … Her two teeth.”

With their baby girl’s birthday right around the corner, the lovebirds have a lot to celebrate. Earlier this month, Abbie and John David took to Instagram with heartfelt messages about their love while commemorating their second year as a married couple.

“No one else makes my heart as happy as you do,” their sentimental caption read on November 3, alongside never-before-seen PDA photos of the dynamic duo. “No one else makes me smile or feel so loved. I just want you to know that with you is where I always want to be. Happy 2nd anniversary, my love!”

Courtesy John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar family congratulated the pair on reaching the milestone in their romance and said they “were made for each other” in the comments section.

John David and Abbie announced they were courting in June 2018 and revealed they were “so excited” to see how their relationship would evolve. “We’ve known of each other for several years,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said in a TLC video shared on the family website. “We fell in love very quickly. And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

After seeing Grace’s previous pumpkin patch-themed shoot for the fall, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for her first birthday!