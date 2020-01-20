She slayed! Joey King looked gorgeous wearing a sheer Jason Wu black gown at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. The SAG Awards took place at the glitzy Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, and tons of A-listers stepped out for the big night. the star of The Act was nominated in one category — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries — for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu series. The starlet was also nominated in the same category at the 2020 Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.

Joey’s ensemble was ultra-glam for the big event. She rocked a curve-hugging, sheer black gown and wore her hair slicked back. She walked the ~silver~ carpet with her sweet mom and grandma as her dates. Although it was a big night, Joey felt nothing but gratitude.

“I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to play Gypsy, to even be considered for the role of Gypsy,” she explained on the silver carpet. “It’s an actor’s dream to strip away the vanity and dive into the character … It was really dark work, but I’m proud of the way it worked out!”

The 20-year-old was nominated alongside her costar and TV mom, Patricia Arquette, who plays Dee Dee Blanchard. However, there is no competition between the ladies because they absolutely adore each other. “She is an angel. I’m so thrilled that I had the experience of working with her and the experience of sharing the screen with her. I love her so much,” Joey gushed when asked what it was like working with the Hollywood icon while walking the Golden Globes red carpet.

The Kissing Booth star not only looks to the 51-year-old as a mentor but also as a close confidant. “I mean, she’s taught me so much. And she’s just one of the greatest friends that I’ve ever had,” the young actress told In Touch and other reporters at the Gold Meets Golden Pre-Golden Globes event on Saturday, January 4.

The Act details the story of Gypsy Rose, who suffered from Munchausen by proxy, and her tumultuous life that led to the murder of her mother. The story is heartwrenching and Patricia noted that she would apologize to Joey before some of the more brutal scenes.

“There were times before scenes I [would] have to say to Joey King who was an incredible actress and play [sic] my daughter in [The Act]. ‘I’m so sorry, the scene in advance it is so sad and terrible,’” she said to In Touch and other reporters.

Joey is a total star with a very bright future ahead!