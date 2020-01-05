Showing up in style. Joey King is nominated at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, and she just stepped on to the red carpet in a stunning black and white gown, giving us all the feels with her optical illusion.

Joey, 20, made an appearance at the Golden Globes wearing a ruffled abstract inspired grown by Iris Van Herpen, paired with a subtle diamond earring and her hair slicked back. She is nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her turn as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s series The Act.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The actress was referring to costar Patricia Arquette, who played Dee Dee on the show. Joey was also asked what it was like to work with a Hollywood legend like Patricia, 50, and she said, “She is an angel. I’m so thrilled that I had the experience of working with her and the experience of sharing the screen with her. I love her so much.” Patricia is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress In a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at this year’s Globes.

In Touch also spoke with Calum Worthy, who played Gypsy’s boyfriend Nick Godejohn, in March. He made it clear the whole cast and crew, including Joey, took great pains to make sure they told the story sensitively. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure that we handled the real people that are still alive and involved with respect and care at every point in the process,” he noted at the time.

Do you love the outfit Joey chose to rock the red carpet in at the Globes this year?