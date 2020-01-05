Mother-daughter bond! The Act star Joey King gushed about her relationship with her on-screen mom, Patricia Arquette, and revealed that the actress is like a mother figure to her ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes — where they are both up for awards.

“I mean she’s taught me so much. And she’s just one of the greatest friends that I’ve ever had,” Joey, 20, told In Touch and other reporters at the Gold Meets Golden Pre-Golden Globes event on Saturday, January 4.

Joey is nominated for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film at the 2020 Golden Globes for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s hit TV series The Act, which is a dramatization of the true story of the murder of Gypsy’s late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Patricia, 51, is also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role as Dee Dee in the series. Of course, Joey is excited to be attending her first-ever Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5.

“I’ve never been nominated for a Golden Globe before, so I’m very excited,” the Kissing Booth star continued. “But I’m just going to start with my glam team, I’m going to get a giant breakfast for everybody, it’ll be so fun. And my mom’s going as my date, we’re going to have so much fun, so I’m looking forward to that, to sharing this moment with her, to sharing it with Patricia, to just being able to say that I get to go as a nominee is a win in and of itself. I’m so grateful.”

Naturally, Joey was nervous to attend the Golden Globes for the first time and she explained why. “There’s a lot of nerves. But I think it’s just because it’s of the unknown. I’m nervous because I get to be in a room with people that I admire and have admired for so many years. So, that’s where the nerves are coming from,” she said. “But just being there is a win of itself, like I said. I’m nervous, but I’m nervous because it’s just such a big moment for me. I’m so excited.”