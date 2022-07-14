Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now a proud family of four with the birth of baby No. 2. Their second child arrived in July 2022, almost two years to the date from when the couple’s first child, daughter Willa, was born on July 22, 2020. She’s now a big sister after getting to be an only child through her toddler years.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep for the couple told People on Thursday, July 14.

The couple never formally announced Sophie’s pregnancy, following the same path they did when the Game of Thrones alum was expecting the first time around. The pair let the actress’ burgeoning baby belly speak for itself, as Sophie wore a bikini during a February 27, 2022, outing in Miami Beach, Florida, where it was clear she was sporting a bump.

One month later, Sophie publicly debuted her pregnant belly at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. She lovingly cradled her bump in a red, high-waisted gown that made it clear she had a baby on board.

Joe alluded to a second baby’s impending arrival in June 2022, telling People, “You really don’t know what to expect. I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. … It’s such an amazing part of life.”

The couple didn’t reveal their first-born’s name right away. Instead, several outlets reported on it, with a source telling Us Weekly on July 29, 2020 — one week after the baby’s birth — that, “Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out a while ago before the baby’s arrival.”

Sophie eventually confirmed the little one’s name, sporting a gold necklace that read “Willa” in public on several occasions. She also paid tribute to her first-born by debuting a “W” tattoo in November 2020.

The couple have remained very private about parenthood, occasionally letting their joy slip out. The Dark Phoenix star called being a mom, “My favorite job I’ve ever had,” via Instagram Stories in March 2021, adding about Joe and Willa, “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama.”

Joe and Sophie began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. The pair first wed in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards ceremony where the Jonas Brothers performed. The couple had a lavish formal destination wedding in the South of France less than two months later on June 29.