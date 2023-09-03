Joe Jonas has been stealing hearts alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin since 2005. While most of his fame and money have come from his work with their family band, the Jonas Brothers, Joe has also found success in a solo career, which contributed to his huge net worth.

What Is Joe Jonas’ Net Worth?

Joe Jonas has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Joe Jonas Make Money?

Joe and his brothers broke out onto the music scene in 2005 as a band and quickly became teen sensations. Their early- to mid-2000s hits include “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” “Love Bug,” “Year 3000” and many more. The band’s debut album, “It’s About Time,” sold 67,000 copies in the U.S., as CNW notes.

The Jonas Brothers shocked their fan base with the news of their breakup in October 2013, citing “a deep rift within the band over creative differences” as the reason for their split.

After his first solo album, Fastlife, saw moderate success in 2011, Joe founded another band called DNCE in 2015 alongside Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle. Together, DNCE released the hit “Cake By the Ocean,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 chart in the U.S. and became an international success.

The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in 2019 alongside the news of their fifth album, Happiness Begins, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Kevin, Joe and Nick also starred in a documentary about their reconciliation, titled Chasing Happiness. The Jonas Brothers have since released their sixth album, titled The Album, and are currently on the “Five Albums. One Night.” tour.

In addition to his work with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, Joe has dabbled in television, having starred alongside Nick and Kevin on the Disney Channel show Jonas and the Camp Rock movies. He was also a coach on The Voice Australia.

Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Getting Divorced?

On September 3, 2023, multiple outlets reported that Joe and his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, had been having problems for months and were heading for divorce after four years of marriage. The singer has reportedly been in contact with multiple divorce attorneys in Los Angeles and is preparing to file.

A rep for Joe did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment. A rep for Sophie declined In Touch’s request for comment.

In Touch first reported in June 2023 that the couple, who share two daughters, had reached a “crossroads” in their relationship.

“Things are tense between them,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The two have a lot on their plate right now. … It’s not surprising that there’s tension between them. But they love each other, so whatever it is they’re going through, their friends and family are confident the two will work it all out.”