Courtesy of Jinger Duggar’Instagram

We see you, girl! Jinger Vuolo (nee Duggar) proved she’s a true Los Angeles girl at heart when she stepped out for a lunch date with her husband Jeremy Vuolo rocking a trendy sweatsuit. Yes, that means pants!

The Counting On star, 27, looked sporty and chic in the dark two-piece leggings and sweatshirt set, and accessorized the look with colorful sneakers and a cute baseball cap. The couple spent the day exploring Orange Street Alley and the Umbrella Walkway in Redlands, California — about 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles — which Jinger described as “the cutest spot.”

To top off their visit, the duo grabbed hamburgers at a local eatery called Hate Burger. Jinger even caught Jeremy, 33, snapping “the perfect shot” of his lunch in front of the restaurant’s mural, while wearing a mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It looks like the parents got to enjoy a rare day alone together following the birth of their second daughter, Evangeline, five months earlier on November 22, 2020. They were already the parents of Felicity, 2, who they welcomed in July 2018.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Despite taking care of their growing family, the couple still makes sure to prioritize their marriage and keep their bond healthy. On April 11, Jeremy showed off one way he makes Jinger feel special by posting a photo handing her a pink flower. “Flowers just cuz,” he captioned the post, adding, “and also they were blooming in our yard.”

Jinger has always been the “rebel Duggar” when it comes to her fashion sense, but she’s gotten bolder with her style since moving to Los Angeles with her husband in June of 2019. Though most of her family chooses to only wear long dresses that cover their knees and avoid form-fitting clothes like pants and “sexier” items like high heels, Jinger doesn’t mind taking chances with her wardrobe — and fans love it!

When she posted a photo in jeans and a cute jacket holding a pumpkin in October 2020, fans couldn’t help but gush over the ‘fit. “You look so cute in pants,” said one follower, while another demanded to know where she got her cream and tan tennis shoes. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram