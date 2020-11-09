Pregnancy craving? Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, ventured out of their house for a date night as they patiently wait for their baby girl to make her big debut.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 26, and her longtime love, 33, appeared to have a sweet tooth as they hopped in the car to pick up some vanilla ice cream cones on Sunday, November 8, in a photo she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger is currently in her third trimester and her due date is expected to be sometime this month, meaning their little girl could arrive any moment.

With their second child on the way, the TLC star and her former soccer player spouse have been counting their blessings. Not to mention, the reality TV couple also celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on November 5 with throwback photos from their 2016 ceremony and loving tributes on social media.

Jinger said every minute spent with her “best friend” has been magic and added that she can’t wait to keep making more beautiful memories with Jeremy. “You treat me like a queen, keep me laughing, and are always faithful to point me to Christ!” the Los Angeles, California, resident gushed. “I love you more than words could possibly ever describe. When I am with you there’s no place I’d rather be!”

Jeremy said he was convinced he married an “angel” in his adoring message. “You’re a remarkable woman, @jingervuolo, and hiking this perilous mountain of life with you has been the greatest privilege and joy of my life,” he penned.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

To make her feel extra special, the soon-to-be father of two even surprised her with some colorful flowers along with a handwritten note. Jinger and Jeremy already share 2-year-old daughter Felicity, who will soon become a first-time big sister.

In recent weeks, Jinger has been in total “nesting mode” by getting everything ready to go at home, but she did step out in style for a luncheon with Jeremy and Felicity on November 1. The Counting On star stunned in a form-fitting dress, which showed off her baby bump, paired with some chic heels.

There’s no doubt her girls will be dressed to impress!