Rebel in denim! Jinger Duggar rocked a pair of jeans alongside her daughter in a denim skirt. In the photo posted by the Counting On alum’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, he captioned, “Growing fast.” Though it’s unclear which kiddo was next to the mom of two, it appeared to be Evangeline Jo.

Jinger, 28, is no stranger to going against the family rules and marching to the beat of her own drum. She recently sported white dress pants at Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding — an unusual choice for the conservative family she grew up in.

The reality star has not been shy about her opinions on the values she was raised with. In her memoir, The Hope We Hold, Jinger was transparent about why she began to break away from her family’s traditional modest style of dressing.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment. Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest,” she shared. “But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

She divulged that since she and Jeremy, 34, started studying Scripture together, the Arkansas native became more aware of all the “different beliefs and doctrines Christians held.”

“I realized that not everyone interpreted different passages of Scripture the way I always had, and I wanted to find out why.”

This isn’t the first time Jinger has been seen out in less-than-modest clothing, according to her family standards. The author has posted countless photos of herself in shorts on her own Instagram page. Whether it be hiking, pumpkin picking or just a walk around the neighborhood, Jinger wears what she chooses without adhering to the conservative family values she grew up around.

“Modesty isn’t only about what you wear,” she continued. “It’s about the position of your heart.” She went on to say that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Jinger is one of 19 siblings. She married Jeremy in November 2016, and the two welcomed their first daughter Felicity in 2018. Their second daughter, Evangeline, was born in 2020.