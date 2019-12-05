So much for that Instagram influencer gig! On Wednesday, December 4, Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) had her partnership with Los Angeles-based donut company Fonuts come to an abrupt end. The bakery made the announcement on the social media platform as they apologized to their customers, fans and followers. The “sincerest apology” was met with both praise and backlash.

“We apologize for our recent poor choice of promotional partner,” creator Nancy Truman and husband Thom Furtado wrote. “We were shocked and dismayed to learn about who we were associating with. We recognize we really made a mistake by not properly researching them. We have ended our partnership with Jinger Vuolo and the company that introduced us. We would like you all to know, we promise to be more diligent in the future and will only work with people who truly represent our core values of kindness, inclusivity and transparency. We are so sorry, and we really hope you will forgive us for this mistake.”

In the comments of the post, fans of the company and of the Counting On star both weighed in. “[She] and her family preach against people different than them while their closets are full of skeletons,” one wrote. “There is no place for bigots anymore.” Another chimed in, “Thank you for doing the right thing. Mistakes happen, and it’s great that you decided to stick to your values even if there is some backlash. Whenever I visit L.A., you’ll be my first stop.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar family’s followers weren’t so positive. “This is ridiculous,” commented one. “Won’t be giving you my money anymore!” agreed another. A third wrote, “You had an opportunity to lead by example, showing so many that we can still get along and love each other despite our differences. Instead, this. … Jinger was showing tolerance by working with YOU (who obviously have different world views than hers) and she even shared about your business and promoted you. How awful and unkind for you to respond back in this way.”

Though Jinger, 25, hasn’t publicly responded to the news, she deleted or archived her posts about the company. She hasn’t totally managed to erase her association with them, however. Husband Jeremy Vuolo still has a post live on his account about the company. “Swipe to see my face after trying a blueberry earl grey donut for the first time,” he captioned two shots of him eating the sweet treat. “I mean, are you kidding me? Delicious! Thank you, @fonuts!”