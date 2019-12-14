Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds spent some time with her kids in the midst of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband, Jim Edmonds. The mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo with all of her kids while playing at a park, and she got extremely candid about how the stress from her split has been taking a toll on her weight.

“You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love 💕,” a fan wrote in the comments.

While some fans took offense to the fan’s comment, Meghan agreed. “I’m too thin. I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it,” the 35-year-old wrote in her response.

As In Touch previously reported, Jim, 49, filed for divorce from Meghan after about five years of marriage. They split in October after Meghan confronted Jim about allegedly having an affair with their nanny. Both the nanny and Jim have publicly denied the cheating allegations.

In a statement on her blog, Meghan admitted that she personally did not think Jim had physically cheated on her but she explained why she felt suspicious in the first place. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she wrote. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

But even so, Meghan and Jim are still continuing with divorce proceedings and he also moved out of their marital home. In November, insiders exclusively revealed to In Touch that Meghan and Jim had come to a custody agreement for their three children — 3-year-old daughter Aspen and 18-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. They settled on 50/50 custody.