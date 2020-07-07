Jill Duggar Takes a Drive Down Memory Lane as She and Derick Dillard Visit Their First House

Talk about a blast from the past! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, took sons Israel and Samuel on a drive down memory lane as they visited the first house they lived in as a married couple. The family of four shared their visit on Instagram Stories as they ventured over to the house dad Jim Bob Duggar let them live in before putting it on the market.

“Checking out the old house we lived in for a little while when we first got married,” Jill, 29, captioned a video shared on social media. “It was massive. … It was one of my dad’s house flips, and we lived there until it sold.” Derick, 31, proudly pointed out the spot where he and some of the other Duggar boys put their own physical labor into the property as they poured concrete.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The house is stunning — and it cost a fortune. OK Magazine reported in 2014 that Jim Bob, 54, bought it for $1.5 million in 2012. With four bedrooms and coming in at 4,000 square feet, the place is pretty enormous. However, Jill and Derick left it behind when they moved to Central America. When they made their way back stateside, they found a new spot to call home.

In 2019, they leveled up their real estate game as they went from renters to owners after building their dream house in Lowell, Arkansas. The couple announced the exciting news on their family blog that spring, sharing photos of the empty lot, the building process and the eventual finished product. In July 2019, Jill even took fans on a walk-through tour of the place once they’d started to settle in.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram

Now, it’s clear the Dillards love their home — and we bet Derick also likes the fact that his father-in-law is no longer his landlord. The two men have been clashing ever since the law student and his wife decided to leave Counting On, the family’s TV show. Derick even took aim at Jim Bob and the producers when he revealed his family never made any money from the TLC series.

“It was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of] reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc. … But not any actual pay on top of that,” he told fans in December 2019. He claimed Jim Bob “negotiated” contracts “for everyone, but without telling anyone.” Once the Dillards left the show, they were no longer welcome at Jill’s parents’ house without Jim Bob’s supervision or at least permission.

Despite the “brokenness” in the Dillards’ relationship with the Duggars, it seems like Jill is doing her best to stay close to her family. And, in the meantime, at least they’re able to look back fondly at their time in their first house.