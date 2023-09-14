Despite largely separating herself from her family in recent years, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) remains close to some of her siblings and revealed where she currently stands with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“There’s limited contact with my dad. We’ve had to draw some pretty strict boundaries just for our own health and well-being,” Jill, 32, told Vanity Fair in an interview following the release of her memoir, Counting the Cost. “With my mom, [it’s] difficult at times, but I think she’s kind of caught in the middle of everything.”

“I think for the long haul, that’s better for our relationships,” she added, before describing that her relationship with each of her siblings is different. “We have some who are very supportive. Jinger and Jeremy [Vuolo] have been very supportive during Derick and I’s journey. Other siblings have been privately supportive, and then some have not been quite as supportive — and that’s okay. I also see where they are at and I’m like, ‘I was there not very long ago.’ So I can extend grace.”

While Jill did not name names on which of her siblings has failed to show support, it can be assumed that her disgraced brother Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, is on that list. “[We] have tried to have a relationship [with Anna],” Jill and husband Derick Dillard said. “I love all of my family. But I also recognize, having gone through my own trauma … obviously, everybody’s are completely different. But sometimes you just need space.”

“They’ve been very clear that now is not the time to try and have a relationship, and that’s fine. I respect that. I want to give them space,” Jill continued.

As for the rest of her siblings, some have taken to social media to show support, while others have shared cryptic messages in the days following the book’s release. “Jill’s a brave girl. And I think that her coming out and telling her story … I’m so glad that she’s found her voice and I love and support her,” Jinger, 29, said while appearing on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, September 12, with her husband, Jeremy, 36. “I know that is the hardest thing to do.”

“Having just gone through that process, even, I don’t know if it would be a smaller scale, maybe. We are sharing our stories in even different ways, but I am just so glad that she is finding her voice and able to communicate what’s been on her heart for so many years,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum added.

Jill’s brother Jason Duggar, for his part, shared a bible quote to his Instagram Story the following day, which read, “Fall in love with God’s word, take notes, highlight it, and always seek the Holy Spirit’s understanding before diving into the scriptures.”

Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 56, have not spoken out since the book’s release, however, the couple shared a statement with People claiming to “love all of our children very much.”

“As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” they said ahead of the book’s release. “We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”