Jill Duggar was introduced to the world as a reality TV star when she made her TV debut as a teenager on 17 Kids and Counting in 2008, though she has gone on to make money in other ways since moving on from her TV career. So what is her net worth and how does she make money today?

What Is Jill Duggar’s Net Worth?

Jill has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to several outlets.

How Does Jill Duggar Make Money?

The Arkansas native made her reality TV debut during 17 Kids and Counting in 2008 alongside her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and then-16 siblings. The show, which was rebranded as 18 Kids and Counting and later 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 after In Touch exclusively revealed that Josh Duggar previously molested several minor girls. His victims included his sisters Jill, Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar.

Following the scandal, several of the Duggars went on to star on Counting On from 2015 until 2020. However, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, quit the reality show in 2017.

TLC announced Counting On was canceled after Josh was arrested in April 2021 on child pornography charges. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement in June of that year.

The eldest Duggar child was found guilty by an Arkansas jury of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. However, the possessing child pornography charge was later dropped at his sentencing hearing.

Josh was sentenced to serve approximately 12.5 years behind bars, though his release date was later changed to August 12, 2032, which is slightly more than 10 years, In Touch previously confirmed.

Despite appearing on TV for years, Jill and Derick have spoken out about the lack of compensation they received from filming. During the 2023 Amazon Prime Video documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill said she felt “taken advantage of” by her father and claimed he received the money she should have earned for filming. She ​claimed Jim Bob was supposed to distribute payment among the kids, though he did not pay them fairly or sometimes at all.

“For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid,” Jill alleged. Derick added, “[TLC] said they paid the family. ‘Paid the family’ means we don’t get anything at that point. They said, ‘Well, we paid your dad, so take it up with him.’”

How Else Does Jill Duggar Make Money?

Her TV appearances, though she allegedly didn’t receive the compensation she deserved, were not Jill’s only source of income. She published her first book, Growing Up Duggar, with Jessa, Jinger and Jana Duggar in 2014.

The mother of three is continuing her career as an author and is set to publish her next book, Counting the Cost, in September 2023, which she cowrote with Derick and Craig Borlase.

Additionally, Jill makes extra cash by promoting products with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. She has partnered with brands including White Korna, Goldfish Rogers NWA and Get Your Marriage On over the years.

Jill also makes videos on Cameo and charges fans $79 for personalized videos and $5 for quick messages.