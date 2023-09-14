Jason Duggar shared a cryptic quote about faith following the release of his older sister Jill Duggar’s book, Counting the Cost.

“Fall in love with God’s word, take notes, highlight it, and always seek the Holy Spirit’s understanding before diving into the scriptures,” Jason, 23, shared in a text post via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 13.

While Jason hasn’t publicly spoken about Jill’s memoir, he caught the attention of fans when he sang a song about forgiveness in church just two days before Counting the Cost was released on Tuesday, September 12.

“I forgive you, but forgetting is the hardest thing to do,” the former Counting On star sang while standing on stage at a church service, according to a video shared by blog Without A Crystal Ball on Sunday, September 10. “So my mind can’t comprehend how God could be that kind of friend.”

Jill, 32, opened up about several topics in the book, including her strained relationship with her parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar.

After noting that she “understands” Michelle, 56, better now as an adult than she did when she was a child, ​Jill said her relationship with her mother today isn’t the same as it once was. She added that she “misses” how easy it used to be for her to communicate with Michelle before their estrangement.

Meanwhile, the mother of three stated that she “never doubted” that Jim Bob, 58, loves his kids.

Another shocking claim in the book was that Jill believes the Duggar patriarch treated her worse than their eldest brother, Josh Duggar, despite his troubled past. Jill claimed her parents protected Josh, 35, following his molestation scandal, which Jill was involved in as one of his victims.

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated,” she explained.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

After becoming estranged from her parents, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, reunited with Jim Bob and Michelle to discuss their relationship with a mediator. Jim Bob told Jill that she was “guilty” after she claimed he was verbally abusive, which led her to burst into tears and accuse him of being upset that she was “evolving.” The former reality star then told him, “You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother.”

Many of the Duggar family members have kept quiet about Jill’s book, though Jim Bob and Michelle broke their silence just three days before it was released.

“We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” the parents of 19 said in a statement to People on September 9. “We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”