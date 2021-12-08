Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, shared a cryptic message via Twitter after remaining by his wife’s side amid her brother Josh Duggar’s child porn trial.

“Praying for justice this morning,” the University of Arkansas School of Law graduate and spouse of Jill, 32, posted on Wednesday, December 8.

Praying for justice this morning. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 8, 2021

Closing arguments began earlier this morning, marking day No. 7 in court. Josh, 33, was arrested back in April 2021 and shortly after, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was released on bond several days later and had been staying with his third-party custodians, Maria and Lacount Reber, who were referred to as close friends of the Duggar family, leading up to the trial. While at the Reber residence, Josh was only permitted to leave to attend church, work and legal appointments as well as to seek medical care.

On November 30, the judge overseeing his case presented a list of potential witnesses, including Jill, 30, her brother Jed, 22, and other members of the Duggar family. Their dad, Jim Bob Duggar, also testified that same day.

Throughout the trial, Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), has put on a united front with her husband, recently holding his hand as they entered the courtroom together following the arrival of their youngest daughter, Madyson, in October. Anna announced they welcomed baby No. 7 on November 16.

Courtesy of Jill Dillard/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

Amid the latest court hearing, Jill’s cousin, Amy King (née Duggar) also took to Twitter to share her thoughts, writing, “JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN.”

On November 30, Amy spoke out yet again via the social media platform. “Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee,” she posted on Instagram Stories at the time, referencing a Bible quote. “Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”

Jill, for her own part, has since debuted a bold new blonde hair color amid the trial. The mom of two previously shared that she has been keeping a distance from her family while forging her own path in life with Derick and their two kids.