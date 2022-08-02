Proud Homeowners! See Inside of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s New Home: Photos

Proud homeowners! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, recently moved into a new home in Arkansas.

The couple previously announced that they had put their Lowell, Arkansas, home on the market. In an April 19 post on their Dillard Family blog, Jill and Derick shared that they were “joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market.”

The Counting On alums explained that they were “sad” to be moving out of the home they bought three years earlier, though they added they hoped their old home would bring “much joy to the next family who will get to make memories” there.

Jill and Derick’s blog post concluded with the couple explaining that they were moving because he got a new job.

Shortly after announcing their plans to move, the mother of three took to Instagram on May 22 to give her social media followers a glimpse into their new house.

“We are so excited to show y’all a sneak peek of our new house!! We knew we wanted to make a few changes to the new place to update it + add some personal touches, so we scouted around and found someone to help us!” she wrote at the time. “We were so happy to find @schneiderpaintingnwa and #partner with them to turn our kitchen (+ a couple bedrooms) into a dream!!”

Jill also explained some of the changes they made to the home. “The job included: painting the old stained kitchen cabinets to match the existing trim and doors (a whitish color blend) + painting 2 bedrooms which originally had bright colored accent walls (we went with Sherwin Williams “White Duck” paint color for these rooms),” the reality star wrote.

Then in June, the couple revealed via their blog that their new home is located in Oklahoma.

“Derick was recently sworn in as an attorney in Little Rock, AR and then started the transfer process for his new public service job as a prosecutor in Oklahoma!” they wrote.

“We bought a home on the Arkansas/Oklahoma border (in Siloam Springs), had a few renovations done and then moved in!” the couple added at the time.

The couple reside in the house with their three sons Israel, Samuel and Freddy. Jill gave birth to Freddy on July 7, 2022, and announced the happy news via their family blog soon after.

“Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the couple announced via a blog post titled, “The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived!”

The newest addition – who was originally scheduled to be delivered via C-section in late July – weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches long at birth.

Keep scrolling to see a tour of Jill and Derick’s new house.