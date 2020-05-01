Proud aunt! Jessica Simpson took to the comments on sister Ashlee Simpson‘s Instagram to congratulate her following news she’s pregnant with baby no. 3.

“I couldn’t be happier for my favorite person on the planet!!! This family of five over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, BX and Jagger to expand the beautiful gift of family,” the Open Book author, 39, wrote on Thursday, April 30. “Auntie of three!!! This is hands down the most exciting news I could possibly imagine.”

Courtesy of Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Of course, fans loved seeing Jess’ comment. “Birdie girl will have a playmate,” one fan commented, referring to the reality star‘s daughter. Another added, “Big sister is the best. I love you guys!” while a third chimed in, “Best sis ever.”

Ashlee, 35, announced she and her husband, Evan Ross, are expecting again with a sweet announcement on social media. “The fam is growing,” Evan revealed on Instagram. “Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.” The glowing mama was also thrilled to share the news. “We are pregnant, and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” she wrote.

This will be the couple’s second child together. The pair are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, and Ashlee is also mother to her 11-year-old son, Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Jessica and Ashlee have always shared a close bond. In 2017, Jess shared the sweetest tribute to her sibling on her birthday. “I’m so proud to be your sister. I have always wanted to be as cool as you,” the blonde babe shared. “I have never been inspired by anyone more than you! I love you so much!”

How stinkin’ cute is that? Here’s hoping their kiddos grow up to create similar bonds with each other!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!