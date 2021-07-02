Jessa Duggar Shows Off Baby Bump During Family Meetup: See Her Maternity Pics Amid Pregnancy No. 4

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is preparing to welcome her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, and while she has yet to reveal the gender, the reality star has started sharing photos showing off her growing baby bump.

The expectant TLC personality, 28, took to Instagram with a rare update amid her third trimester on June 30, telling fans she is officially in “nesting mode” and gearing up for the arrival of their new addition. “Also, soaking up and enjoying every last moment as a family of five!” Jessa continued alongside portraits with her children Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and 2-year-old Ivy Jane.

“I’m all about my pillows and especially in pregnancy,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum added about how she is staying comfortable. “These pillows have been a great find! Super fluffy and lots of great fill! Ben’s more of a back sleeper and I’m a side sleeper, but they work great for both and fit lots of different sleep styles.”

Earlier this week, Jessa got away for a fun-filled camping trip and revealed she wanted to unwind before their son or daughter entered the world. “So happy we finally made it happen! The way I figure, it’s probably easier to go camping now while big pregnant than it would be with a newborn,” Jessa captioned a Tuesday, June 29, YouTube video with her brood.

Jessa has since reunited with her loved ones following news that her family’s reality show Counting On has been canceled after 11 seasons due to her brother Josh’s serious legal troubles. The soon-to-be mom of four gathered with mom Michelle and sister Jana and put her growing tummy on display in a floral dress.

Ben, 26, and Jessa announced they had another little one on the way in February, sharing an ultrasound photo as well as a sweet message with their followers. “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby,” she wrote following their heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2020.

The Seewalds are counting down the minutes until he or she arrives!

See Jessa’s baby bump photos amid pregnancy No. 4!